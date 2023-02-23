Editorials Audit maize flour subsidy payments

Maize in sacks near Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County after drying on January 23, 2023. FILE PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The emerging revelations of inconsistencies in payments under the maize flour subsidy programme that the government rolled out last year to cushion Kenyans from high prices should be investigated quickly and comprehensively to avoid the loss of taxpayer funds.

Both the Treasury and the Ministry of Agriculture are saying that they cannot track the Sh4 billion initial payment under the programme, raising fears that it was paid to ghost firms.

Millers are, meanwhile, claiming an unpaid balance of Sh2.7 billion from the Sh4.3 billion worth of flour they supplied under the subsidy plan.

It is therefore important that the two ministries get to the bottom of the payment question, if possible through an independent auditor who can offer objectivity without the interference of politics in the matter.

At the end of the day, it will be important for the government to establish that taxpayer funds have not ended up in corrupt pockets, and if money has been paid to non-deserving entities, ensure that it is recovered and given to the rightful millers who supplied flour under the programme.