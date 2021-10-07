Editorials Automate port clearance

Efficient operations at the port can save consumers and business people from incurring extra charges on commodities brought into the country.

The National Assembly’s Finance Committee says consumers of petroleum products paid the billions of shillings in demurrage charges—waiting fees for delayed ships— with some vessels pocketing more than Sh55 million for an 11-day delay in clearing petroleum cargo at the port of Mombasa.

The charges form part of the landed costs of petroleum products and the increase is passed on to consumers.

The arrangement as it is currently only favours shippers who are getting the fees.

The KPA and other agencies involved in clearing and moving imported goods should ensure that their work goes uninterrupted to save consumers who are already struggling with high costs.

For most businesses, better services would help in cutting the cost of doing business.