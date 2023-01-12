Editorials Banks’ slowdown on bonds good for SMEs

In the past one year, banks have slowed down in their lending to government, primarily due to the Central Bank’s reluctance to accommodate demands for higher interest rates on bonds in the wake of high inflation.

The lenders have come under criticism in the last few years for excessively leaning on government lending for interest returns and easing up on private sector lending, to the detriment of the economy’s growth.

It is, therefore, refreshing — from a private sector perspective — to see that the banks are once again willing to push a larger share of credit to private sector borrowers, even if this is informed by failure to get higher rates from the Treasury.

The lenders that have received approval to implement risk-based lending plans must also reciprocate by opening up to private sector borrowers, particularly small and medium enterprices that have struggled to access formal credit in the last few years.

It is our hope that this will herald a return to the days when private sector credit was growing at solid rates of above 15 percent, ideal for supporting healthy economic growth.