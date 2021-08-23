Editorials Be wary of Covid-19 threats

By BUSINESS DAILY

Individuals and businesses have been mounting pressure on the government to end the Covid-19 curbs that have had a negative impact on Kenyans.

Calls for full reopening of the economy make sense but let us not forget that the Covid-19 threat is real and with us.

Individuals and businesses have been mounting pressure on the government to end the Covid-19 curbs that have had a negative impact on Kenyans.

Understandably, we have had to contend with collapsing businesses and massive job losses.

However, the reality is that with the poor uptake of Covid-19 vaccine, which stands at about two percent of the population so far, Kenya may not be ready to fully reopen it economy.

The emergence of new variants of the coronavirus poses a bigger risk of a public health disaster should we go back to normal economic activities.

The emphasis now should be to ensure as many people as possible are inoculated.

We should learn lessons from the countries that reopened their economies, only for them to experience a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases.

We support gradual easing of the economy after carefully thought-out consultations between the government and stakeholders. Any steps taken should not compromise the public health.