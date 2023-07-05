Editorials Boosting agriculture will sustain economy growth

Kariuki Gatiba arranges groceries at his stand at Nyeri town market on May 3, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The economy reversed seven straight back-to-back quarterly growth declines by posting the fastest expansion in the last four quarters, defying the high cost of living driven by a prolonged drought.

The quarter to March was the first time the economy put the brakes on the declines as it expanded by 5.3 percent, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

KNBS attributed the performance primarily to “sufficient rainfall”, which lifted farming activities to a growth of 5.8 percent, the first since the last quarter of 2020.

Agriculture is the economic mainstay of the country and no efforts should be spared to boost its performance and mitigate negative effects, including the prolonged dry weather conditions and high cost of inputs that hurt production.

All relevant actors must play their role to ensure sustained growth of the sector, which includes moving it into an irrigation-led, mechanised future that promotes sustainable agriculture and increases productivity, and food security.