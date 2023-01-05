Editorials Build on the gains of slowing public debt

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The pace at which Kenya has been accumulating public debt has slowed down to the lowest in the past four years, pointing to a slowdown in the country’s borrowing appetite.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) figures show that the country’s total debt stood at Sh8.7 trillion in September last year having grown by Sh762.7 billion from January.

This is the lowest pace in debt accumulation since 2019-2020 peak when the country’s stock of borrowed cash rose by Sh1.16 trillion in the year to September.

Granted, part of the slowdown in debt uptake might be due to cancellation of a $1.1 billion (Sh135.7 billion) sovereign bond due to tighter liquidity in the global financial markets.

But this argument also masks the impressive performance of the Kenya Revenue Authority which surpassed its tax collection target thus narrowing the budget deficit that would have been plugged by debt.

The government needs to build on this momentum. And luckily, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), through a 38-month programme, is here to help the new administration live within its means by collecting more revenues and dispensing with wasteful spending.

Austerity, or technically fiscal consolidation, will be critical at a time when forecasters expect a third of the global economy to slump into a recession.