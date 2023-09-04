Editorials CA’s push to regulate innovations timely

The push by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to develop tools for regulating emerging innovations such as cryptocurrency is laudable.

Some of these innovations have been around for more than a decade and it’s only recently that efforts to regulate them have moved to the top of the policy agenda.

Kenya cannot afford to play catch up. A regulatory framework will bring order to the markets, help instil consumer confidence, lay out the limits of what is permissible, and provide a safe space for useful innovation to continue.

There have been rising fears of criminals using crypto platforms to launder money and finance illegal activities such as terrorism. Questions around consumer protection have also emerged.

Last month Kenya suspended the local activities of cryptocurrency project Worldcoin amid potential risks to public safety

It required users to give their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID, and in some countries users also get free cryptocurrency as part of plans to create a new "identity and financial network", raising concerns from the CA and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has also warned that the crypto craze could destabilise Kenya’s financial stability if allowed to go unchecked.

While crypto backers have in the past opposed regulations, it is our position that regulating the industry could bring stability in an emerging industry characterised by wild price swings and opaque processes that some criminals use to launder money.