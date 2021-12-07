Editorials CAK right on loan disclosure

Mobile lenders are some of those keen on credit history. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Many Kenyans are signing up for mobile loans without reading the fine print on the terms.

A Competition Authority of Kenya study found that only 27 percent of digital borrowers were aware of the fees and costs of other digital loan providers in the market.

The move by the competition watchdog to compel mobile digital lenders to disclose terms before disbursing loans is a step in the right direction to deal with the problem of predatory lending.

To force them to display the total charges, including interest rates, late payment and roll-over fees on their loans before disbursing loans to customers, will go a long way in increasing transparency in this space.

This will help lenders as well as borrowers to make informed choices.

The push to regulate the mobile lending space has been brought about by the high-interest rates borrowers are being saddled borrowers and the mounting defaults.

The CAK study found that seven out of 10 people have at least once failed to pay their loan on time.

The watchdog said this meant that 77 percent of mobile loan borrowers have been forced to pay penalty fees and charges to roll over their debts some of which they did not know about when signing up.