Editorials Cancer data order timely

By BUSINESS DAILY

The new directive by the Ministry of Health to hospitals to report all cancer cases is timely. Health facilities are now required to report cases of the disease to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya within six days.

Cancer is increasingly becoming a public health concern, and every effort aimed at curbing it is laudable.

The directive by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is meant to ensure that correct national data is captured to inform planning and containment measures.

Proper planning and implementation of programmes as well as deployment of sufficient resources in the fight against the menace require accurate patient data.

While just having the data is no panacea in disease control, it is an important step that can contribute immensely in efforts to tame one of the top killers in the country.

After capturing the right data, the country needs to proceed and come with up with better health strategies such as building modern and well-equipped hospitals.

Detected early, cancer can be cured. However, that cannot be achieved with ill-equipped health facilities and a lack of awareness among the public on the importance of early detection.