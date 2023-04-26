Editorials CBK should maintain watch over FX market

The Central bank of Kenya, Nairobi on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) interventions that have seen an improvement in the availability of dollars in the market are commendable.

The lack of a vibrant interbank foreign exchange market was partly blamed for a biting shortage of hard currency that has even forced the government to seek longer credit periods for essential imports like petrol.

It also gave rise to a parallel market whereby money-changers quoting a different foreign exchange rate from the official central bank one, with a divergence of over Sh10 per dollar.

Further, the shortage became an issue of national concern due to the secondary effect of rising consumer prices and potential supply hitches of key imported commodities.

This saw unscrupulous forex exchanges take advantage of Kenyans and businesses who were desperate for foreign currency to import goods.

Now, the spread between the official and open market rates has narrowed to an average of Sh6 per unit from Sh13 in early March.

We hope the regulator will maintain its watch over the forex market to ensure the spread narrows further.