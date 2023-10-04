Editorials CBK survey shows high fuel taxes untenable

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge before National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Parliament buildings Nairobi on August 16, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Revelations that sky-high fuel and electricity prices are hitting consumers’ purchasing power calls for the removal or temporary suspension of some of the taxes on two products.

Nearly 40 percent of the cost of petroleum products and electricity is taken by taxes and levies, most of which were put in place when fuel and power prices were relatively low.

With global fuel prices surging amid weakening of the shilling against the dollar, there is a need for the State to reconsider the taxes and levies because they have become untenable under the present economic realities.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said its latest chief executives and market perceptions survey had shown increased concerns on the rise in fuel and electricity prices—which usually filters into the economy through increased costs of other goods and services.

The CEOs and policymakers reckon the costly fuel and electricity have cut consumers purchasing power and forced workers to cut demand for other goods and services.

This is a pointer that the cost of the two commodities is not favourable to the economy on many fronts.

A drop in demand for commodities would hurt the government’s revenues through reduced tax collections, which could force the State to increase reliance on borrowing for an economy that is deep in debt.

The reduced purchasing power will cut demand for goods and services, denying firms resources they require for hiring and keeping workers on their payrolls.

While global dynamics are outside the ambit of the State, the government has power to remove or temporarily suspend some of the taxes on two products.