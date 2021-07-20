Editorials Change tack to curb waste from foreign travel perks

Terminal 1A of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on June 7, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Instead of waiting until the expenditures are revealed in annual reports, focus should shift to scrutinising the expenditures before their approval.

Anyone wishing to travel must justify the need and cost for the trip to ensure that the public gets value for the expenditure.

Every year Kenyans are treated to reports of profligacy in the public sector. Despite the office of the Auditor-General highlighting the wastefulness, it appears little ever changes in what looks like a rooted culture.

This week the debt-ridden Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is on the spot after spending Sh6.8 million to attend an awards ceremony in Mauritius. The amount money, paid as per diems to eight directors and some 12 staff, is exclusive of other allowances they pocketed at the World Travel Award where KICC was named Africa’s leading meetings and conference destination.

While it is not in dispute that the award generated good publicity for the country, the Auditor-General questions the need to send such a huge delegation when a few members would have represented KICC just as well.

This question could be posed to most public organisations that are regularly in the news for splashing hard-to-come-by cash on foreign travel and other unnecessary expenditures. Ministries, agencies and departments send thousands of staff on bench-marking trips every year. In the past, to rein in this wastefulness, the State has emphasised austerity. But it has done little to erode this culture.

Perhaps it is time to change tack. Instead of waiting until the expenditures are revealed in annual reports, focus should shift to scrutinising the expenditures before their approval. And the Auditor-General’s reports for the six months to December back this approach. This was a period when the government restricted foreign travel to curb spread of Covid-19. Any public officer looking to travel abroad had to seek permission from the office of the Head of Public Service. That act alone is credited with Sh2.18 billion savings in taxpayer money.

Going forward, we should come up with rules on foreign travel with specific officers charged with enforcing them. Anyone wishing to travel must justify the need and cost for the trip to ensure that the public gets value for the expenditure. Such rules should also cap the cost accommodation and other expenses.

Only such strict measures can spare taxpayers the unnecessary burden by officials out to line their pockets with allowances.