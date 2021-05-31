Editorials City Hall jobs cut welcome

City Hall. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The City Hall must use the planned voluntary early retirement program to trim the bloated workforce and also bring onboard a skilled workforce that can match the current needs of Nairobi residents.

Nairobi County Medium Term Debt Strategy Paper for the financial year ending June 30, 2022 shows City Hall wants to roll out an early voluntary retirement program targeting its aged workforce.

The programme presents a good opportunity to not only cut its staff size to a reasonable size as well as replace many of its unskilled workers with employees who can improve service delivery.

A 2017 report by the Nairobi County Public Service Board indicated that out of the more than 14,000 workers in its payroll, 8,400 have bare minimum education and mostly perform unskilled labour.

Worryingly, only 240 workers were professionals whereas more than 70 percent have bare minimum education with only primary education and are over 55 years.

The needs of the city have evolved over time and the new challenges such as waste management, land allocation and water shortage require new skills.

City Hall must therefore seize the moment and bring in new people that can speak the language of the city’s big aspirations.