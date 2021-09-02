Editorials City Hall’s hourly parking rates plan is worth a try

The City Hall building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Motorists in Nairobi will pay more for parking if a new policy proposal by City Hall is approved. Under the proposed plan, parking on off-street slots in the city centre will cost the highest at Sh100 an hour.

These spaces are considered prime by motorists thanks to their relative safety from vandals.

Parking on off-street south of Kenyatta Avenue and west of Moi Avenue will cost a motorist between Sh75 and Sh90 for per hour.

Motorists in Nairobi will pay more for parking if a new policy proposal by City Hall is approved. Under the proposed plan, parking on off-street slots in the city centre will cost the highest at Sh100 an hour.

These spaces are considered prime by motorists thanks to their relative safety from vandals.

Parking on off-street south of Kenyatta Avenue and west of Moi Avenue will cost a motorist between Sh75 and Sh90 for per hour. There will also be new hourly rates for parking in hubs, shopping centres and estates away from the city centre.

The Nairobi county government expects the new rates, which will be a major increase from the current flat cost of Sh200, will help shore up its revenues.

City Hall is seeking to cash in on the high competition for the prime parking spaces by offering them at a premium price for those who can afford.

The idea of hourly rates looks good on paper and if properly implemented should not only generate more funds for the Nairobi county government, but also help ease traffic congestion in the city centre.

Few motorists will be able to park their cars in the city centre for the whole day owing to the huge costs that will attract.

It is expected that many people will find it sensible to park their vehicles for a few hours, conduct their business and leave before the parking fee accumulates.

The current Sh200 for the whole day is fairly affordable to quite a number people, encouraging them to park their cars at the city centre from morning to evening without worrying about the costs. City Hall reckons this is part of the reason its revenue collections fall below target. For instance, it collected a mere Sh1.6 billion in parking revenue in the financial year ended June 30, 2020 against a target of Sh2.8 billion, representing 53 percent performance.

City Hall should therefore move with speed to implement them. Nairobi has had similar proposals before but which didn’t see the light of day. The new rules should not suffer the same fate.

More importantly, the additional funds collected ought to be used in rendering improved services for city dwellers.