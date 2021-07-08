Editorials Clamp down on fake degrees

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Little wonder the quality of services rendered in some institutions is wanting.

It is no surprise that some public institutions persistently suffer from poor performance or have been associated with all manner of malpractices.

The issue of fake academic qualifications must therefore be accorded the attention it deserves given its far-reaching consequences.

Cases of fake degrees are becoming rampant in Kenya, especially among those holding or seeking public office.

Only this week, a university disowned academic papers presented by one of the shortlisted candidates for interviews for commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

That this matter of fake academic qualifications can come up in interviews for such a sensitive position underlines just how deep-rooted the vice is.

This suggests that many more people are holding positions for which they have no relevant skills nor aptitude for them. Having wrong people in key positions can exact a heavy price on an institution and the country at large.

Little wonder the quality of services rendered in some institutions is wanting. It is no surprise that some public institutions persistently suffer from poor performance or have been associated with all manner of malpractices.

The issue of fake academic qualifications must therefore be accorded the attention it deserves given its far-reaching consequences. It is incumbent upon universities, courts and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption of Commission to jointly act fast and firmly against this menace.