Clarity needed on the Galana-Kulalu deal

The government must explain to the public the circumstances under which 20,000 acres in the Galana-Kulalu irrigation scheme were transferred to an individual.

The government early this year handed the land to Twiga Foods, a technology-based player in the food distribution business.

In June, Twiga announced that the land had been transferred to Selu Limited, which was then described as a special purpose vehicle whose owners included Latin American firm Campos and US-based Agco.

Twiga said it made the decision because its core business is e-commerce, adding that the backers of Selu Limited have expertise in farming.

Investigations have now revealed that Twiga’s chief executive, Peter Njonjo, is the sole shareholder of Selu Limited.

There are many questions arising from this disclosure. The public needs to know if Selu Limited paid for the land, who authorised the transaction and what it was intended to achieve.

Galana-Kulalu is one of the projects being set up to bolster the country’s self-reliance in terms of food amid a growing population.

For such opaque transactions to occur, featuring players without a history of large-scale agricultural production is disappointing, to say the least.

One wonders whether there are similar transactions at Galana-Kulalu.

This is the opportune time to audit all the deals at the scheme which so far has attracted a number of players whose core business is not agriculture.