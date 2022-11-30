Editorials Clear the confusion on maize importation plan

The government should have a coherent position on the maize importation issue.

The ministries of Agriculture and Trade have in recent days publicly taken different positions on the importation of maize and buying of local produce.

With the country in the middle of a crisis, Kenyans cannot afford conflicting statements from officials who are supposed to offer a solution.

Key stakeholders, especially farmers, have the right to know State policy on maize. Also, the government should must follow the law when importing maize.

Kenyans deserve clear policies on local production and importation of the staple and not the discordant voices from government that raise doubts about its commitment and ability to address the food crisis in the country.

Unfortunately, since the new administration took over, we have witnessed many contradicting government positions from pronouncements by different public officials.

President William Ruto must ensure that only authorised officials make public announcements on government programmes to avoid the confusion we have witnessed with the maize importation plan.