Common payroll timely

The planned adoption of a common payroll system for national and county governments to tame ghost workers is long overdue.

Kenya has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it plans to have a common payroll to help contain spending growth and tame corruption.

The Treasury must carry out the process with finality given the issue of ghost workers in public service has been creeping up many times.

Corrupt officials are said to be claiming salaries of the deceased, retirees and those who have deserted duty.

It is puzzling that the menace has not been dealt with conclusively.

In 2014, an audit revealed that taxpayers were losing more than Sh1.8 billion annually in salaries to non-existent workers.

The Treasury must audit and clean up the public sector payroll with finality and punish those abetting the vice.

This should not be just another exercise to look good in the eyes of international bodies such as IMF while cartels continue to turn State offices into playgrounds for dubious deals.

The big step in dealing with ghost workers is getting rid of corruption. Notwithstanding the corruption, the Treasury’s move is helpful.