Editorials Communicate decisions on student loans clearly

Chief Executive Officer Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Charles Ringera at Continental House Nairobi on September 13, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has announced that the disbursement of loans and scholarship cash started last week, with the first tranche of Sh8.2 billion expected in the accounts of first year students who have been waiting for the cash for months since reporting.

The delay was expected given the disbursements are happening under the new higher education financing model. However, the money should be released in full based on individual assessments and allocations.

It is important for Helb to communicate more clearly with the students, especially those who may have, for a reason or another, missed the cash. They should not be kept waiting any longer but should be advised to either appeal, reapply or revise their applications in case of any gaps in the information captured on the funding request.

This is important since the new funding model is yet to be understood well, leaving room for misinformation and possible manipulation of learners, guardians and parents.

Apart from the learners, universities and technical colleges have been struggling after the government asked the institutions to admit the new leaners without insisting on fees payment.