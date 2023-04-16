Editorials Comply with public participation rules

A water tap. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

Four lobbies are suing the State for increasing water charges by 900 percent — the latest in a string of cases where interested parties are taking issue with decisions made without the input from the public.

Among other charges, the groups say raising the rates from 50 cents to Sh5 per cubic metre of water has made the essential commodity inaccessible.

The charges were allegedly increased by the past administration through the Water Resources Regulations of 2021, on the advice of the World Bank but without the voice of the users.

It is noteworthy that public participation is a creation of the Constitution passed in 2010 that should now be widely embraced by every ministry, department and agency (MDA) of the government.

All these MDAs have legal desks that should be consulted before a major decision is made. Should there be any grey area, the Attorney-General’s Office ought to have the final word on legality.

We urge the government to make a mindset shift and ensure decisions meet the legal standards. The cases challenging unilateral decisions are hitting citizens hard by delaying service delivery.