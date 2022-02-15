Editorials Consider locals for tenders

By BUSINESS DAILY

There is a notion that Chinese contractors use underhand tactics to capture public infrastructure tenders at the expense of their local counterparts.

But a recent sample of road projects worth Sh71.9 billion under construction by Chinese firms and funded by the World Bank debunks this notion.

The multilateral lender is strict on its procurement and contractual processes, which are monitored closely, and is known to blacklist firms that defy its core principles of value for money, economy, integrity, fit for purpose, efficiency, transparency and fairness.

This suggests that the Chinese contractors play by the book and may be competitive compared to their Western peers after all.

Be that as it may, Kenyan contractors deserve consideration for these mega projects too.

The importance of building capacity to enable them to compete with foreign contractors for mega construction tenders cannot be understated. This would see the massive spending on these projects remains in the country.

The few bad apples should be punished while allowing others to grow capacity by reviewing the law to give them at least 30 percent of the projects.