Consider merits, demerits of 50-50 child upkeep Bill

For a long time, child upkeep has been a very divisive issue, often eroding the very relationships that are crucial for a minor’s wholesome development.

But that may change with the proposed changes to the child welfare law to make it compulsory for parents to foot the costs equally.

The Children (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to share responsibility for child upkeep equally in cases where the parents are divorced or aren’t living as a married couple.

The National Assembly committee on Labour and Social Welfare has approved the Bill, enhancing its chances of being passed into law by the House.

Though parental responsibility is currently guaranteed in the Constitution, the Children Act of 2001 leaves the issue of upkeep to the court’s interpretation.

Largely because of traditional gender roles and economic inequalities, the practice has been to place greater responsibility on the more financially capable parent, in most cases the man.

However, times have changed and many women are today earning just as much income as, and in some cases, more than men.

While many financially able men out there who have neglected their parental responsibilities should be made to bear the upkeep costs, the proposal to align the child welfare law to the new economic realities is fairly sensible.

The greater responsibility placed on fathers separated or divorced from the mothers of their children has in some cases brewed resentment, worsening their already fragile relationships.

Worse, it has tended to trigger court disputes over child upkeep costs that are often not in the young ones’ best interest. In the last eight months alone, 1,022 cases of child upkeep were filed in Nairobi alone.

The princely sums demanded for upkeep in some cases have driven the men to consider filing for bankruptcy.

The courts have in some recent cases supported petitions seeking proportionate sharing of parental responsibility for upkeep.

A law requiring a 50-50 mandatory parental responsibility for child upkeep will hopefully offer more clarity on how the courts should decide such cases.