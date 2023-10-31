Editorials Consider subsidy for Kenya-made phone

GRAPHIC | GENNEVIEVE AWINO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The government should offer a subsidy or tax exemption to the Safaricom-led consortium that is assembling smartphones in Mavoko to make the venture viable.

As things stand, the Neon models being assembled at the plant are more expensive than similar low-cost smartphones available in the market. For a price-sensitive customer segment, the cheaper models have an edge that risks derailing or limiting the growth of the local assembly venture.

Safaricom has called on the government to offer a subsidy to the business, citing the example of Rwanda which it says offers similar financial support to the tune of $20 (Sh3,000) per phone.

A similar subsidy to the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya Limited (Eadak) will be enough to close the gap between the models it produces and others shipped in fully built from Asian markets.

While consumers would like to buy smartphones assembled locally, price remains the most dominant factor in choosing what to buy at the low-end of the market.

The models being assembled at Eadak are priced at a range of between Sh7,000 and Sh9,000. There are, however, scores of models imported from overseas manufacturers costing between Sh5,000 and Sh5,400 targeting the same consumer segment.

As an alternative to a subsidy, the government can also consider issuing tax exemptions to the company to make its products more competitive and support the agenda of creating jobs locally. The exemptions from taxes such as import duty, for instance, has helped the automotive assembly sector significantly over the past decade.