Consider tax incentives to rev up Kenya's FDIs

FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Being the largest and most advanced economy in the East African Community (EAC) common market, Kenya must be at the forefront in attracting foreign direct investments.

But the latest UN data show that the country still trails Uganda and Tanzania in tapping foreigners—a critical ingredient in the bid to tackle the country’s acute youth unemployment problem.

Kenya attracted FDI worth $759 million last year, half of what Uganda grossed.

This must change if the country is to drop the dodgy tag of having the highest rate of youth joblessness in East Africa. Big-ticket industrial investments offer Kenya the best chance at creating meaningful jobs and the much-needed technology transfer.

But industrialists, especially multinationals, are constantly on the hunt for bargain production locations much like they do tax havens, a trend that has seen Kenya lose firms like Schneider Electric, Colgate Palmolive and Reckitt Benckiser.

Therefore, the government has an obligation to usher in friendly taxes and other factors of production to rev up FDIs.