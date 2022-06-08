Editorials Consult on city rezoning

It is critical for City Hall to accommodate the views of residents and upgrade infrastructure ahead of opening posh suburbs to highrise properties.

Nairobi County is reviewing building restrictions in parts of the city, setting the stage for high-density settlements that could reduce the value of property in upmarket estates.

This has opened up exclusive neighbourhoods to developers of highrise flats in a drive to ease the cost of homes that have nearly doubled in the past six years — buoyed by high land prices.

But the review has been done with little regard for residents’ inputs and infrastructure developments in the estates.

Infrastructure improvements, including new roads, upgrade of electricity to poor areas as well as water and sewerage networks must follow the rezoning plans.

It’s not uncommon to experience blocked sewerage in estates like Kilimani due to the unplanned rezoning, which opened the high-end estate to highrise flats.

Kenya has undergone unprecedented urban growth, which has led to an increased demand for land, further exacerbated by a growing middle-class population.

Now, more than a third of Kenyans live in urban areas. We need to build new infrastructure both in the city and the outskirts of the capital to widen the pool of estates that will be attractive to Kenya’s growing middle class.