Editorials Controlling doctors’ fees is no magic pill for huge bills

Parliament building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Many families dread the occurence of a medical emergency, aware that they are only one serious case away from financial ruin.

This is why the debate on regulating or capping the charges levied by doctors and hospitals for consultation and services has refused to go away.

For a long time, Kenya’s expensive health services have made quality care a preserve of the well off, subjecting a majority of individuals and families who cannot afford the hefty fees to suffering.

Many families dread the occurence of a medical emergency, aware that they are only one serious case away from financial ruin.

This is why the debate on regulating or capping the charges levied by doctors and hospitals for consultation and services has refused to go away.

The decision by the National Assembly Committee on Health to back a Bill that gives the government the power to control these charges is therefore bound to find support among those Kenyans who have faced huge hospital bills at one time or another.

The Bill also bans hospitals from demanding an upfront deposit before offering emergency services.

Increasingly, there is a perception that the high cost of healthcare is driven in part by profiteering, which has been made possible by the huge deficit in doctors and equipment in public hospitals.

Given the root cause of the problem, we are of the opinion that while regulation of costs is a good start, it is not the magic pill for the high cost of healthcare.

It could even make the situation much worse if the practitioners feel that their services are being undervalued, triggering a new round of brain drain.

The authorities should pursue dialogue with the concerned medical service providers and practitioners to explore a more sustainable solution to the problem.

Dialogue and consensus will also help in weeding out the bad apples who have tarred the whole sector with an image of profiteering.

Certainly, there are many good practitioners in the country who put the lives of patients ahead of money, and they need not be punished alongside their less ethical peers.

Striking this balance is key if the efforts to control the cost of healthcare is to succeed.

Additionally, regular audits of the charges being levied by hospitals and doctors will help keep the pricing at a reasonable level.