Covid rise in China calls for vigilance

The surge of Covid-19 infections in China after the country rolled back its stringent policy calls for caution and reflection on the balance between Kenya’s economic interests and vigilance against the disease.

Kenya faces a tough balancing act between preventing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the economy open for business.

The stance by the Health ministry not to impose stringent travel restrictions on travellers from China is informed by the painful consequences of lockdowns that hurt the economy.

Granted, China is one of Kenya’s main trading partners, and disruption of trade and movement could negatively impact economic activities, which are yet to fully recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

Be that as it may, there is a need to be alive to the current new variants that could emerge from China’s continuing outbreak and with a lack of information and data from the Asian country, an unexpected new wave could knock the fragile economy off track.

Kenya has captured 342,507 Covid-19 cases since March 2020 and 5,688 deaths.

Health ministry data shows that the positivity rate — the proportion of positive tests — has been on a steady decline from an all-time high of 37.6 percent on December 27, 2021, to 9.5 percent on November 29, 2022.

Therefore, the ministry must remain vigilant and ready to make the painful decision to impose some curbs should that need arise.

After all, health and safety should be the overriding factor.

Kenyans must continue to adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures and vaccinations to keep infections at bay.