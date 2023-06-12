Editorials Crack whip on counties delaying budget reports

Controller of Budget Ms Margaret Nyakango addresses Governors and their Deputies during their induction at the Pride Inn Paradise resort in Mombasa on September 16, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Counties continue to be slow in releasing reports on spending to the Controller of Budget, hurting transparency in the devolved units.

According to a new survey by the International Budget Partnership (IBP) Kenya, only four counties had published 10 key documents relating to the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

The four Kitui, Makueni, Nyeri and West Pokot must be commended.

Experts say greater transparency in reporting, including submission of the budget implementation documents for review by the Controller and the public, is key to solving some of the problems besetting devolution.

Delays in making reports available to the Controller of Budget could increase the risk of misuse or theft of public resources, which has been one of the accusations frequently levelled against county government bosses.

Donors and development partners also look at transparency as a key consideration when funding projects and these delays may hurt their abilities to raise more funds which will impact the quality of services.

The Exchequer has so far disbursed Sh305.25 billion to the 47 county governments out of the Sh370 billion due to them for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

As this happens, the Senate must play its oversight role in pushing counties to publish the documents on time.

It cannot be that counties only demand timely allocation of funds and when the money is sent, they drag their feet in publishing the critical documents that can give comfort to the taxpayers that their money is being spent prudently.