Create jobs, not stipend burden for taxpayers

The State should approach with caution the proposed law seeking a three percent deduction of salaries to fund a short-term monthly stipend for employees who lose jobs for reasons such as redundancies.

Increased job losses and the rampant unemployment should be a wake-up call for the government to assess its policies in promoting an environment that can encourage businesses to thrive, create and sustain jobs for the thousands of young people.

It will be more effective to build an environment for job creation than trying to cushion those who lose employment since such cases are on the rise and can easily burst the envisaged insurance cover.

The government has also not explained how it will cushion the informally employed who form the bulk of workers in Kenya.

Workers are already burdened with increased mandatory deductions on their payslips and more cuts will only serve to push them to the edge.

Employers too have seen increased compliance costs. The State has to go back to the root of the problem instead of trying to address the consequences.