Editorials Cushion car market from global shocks

Kenyans are drastically cutting vehicles purchases and that should concern us all. New data shows that vehicle registrations fell 14 percent in the eight months to August as a mix of a weakening shilling, high shipping costs, supply shortage, and high taxations kept would-be buyers away from car yards and showrooms.

Until the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, vehicle sales were on a sustained upward trajectory. Business from the sector sustained hundreds of livelihoods and earned the taxman billions more in revenue. With the easing of the pandemic, there has been some slight improvement in sales especially in the new vehicles segment, but the sector is yet to hit the pre-Covid-19 level.

While most of the factors pushing the prices sky-high are out of the government’s control, in the short-term there is a case to be made for lowering taxes to spur sales and subsequently increase revenue.

In the long-term the government needs to pursue policies that will encourage more local manufacturing and in so doing, insulate the sector from taking the brunt of global demand and supply shocks.