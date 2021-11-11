Editorials Cushion consumers from further price increases

Workers arrange maize flour at Tuskeys Supermarket Kenyatta Avenue Nairobi. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking Parliament’s approval to raise the excise tax by 4.97 percent.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary is expected to table the proposals for inflation adjustment in the National Assembly seven days from the day of publication of a legal notice.

The government’s own move to issue fuel subsidies in recent months is a signal that household budgets have been stretched to the limit.

The National Assembly should consider reducing or blocking the proposed upward adjustment of taxes on a wide range of goods in line with the rate of inflation.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking Parliament’s approval to raise the excise tax by 4.97 percent. The proposed increment will affect about 30 products, including bottled water, juice, motorcycles and beer. This is the first time that lawmakers will have a say on the inflation adjustment that was previously automatic.

According to the law which came into effect in January, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary is expected to table the proposals for inflation adjustment in the National Assembly seven days from the day of publication of a legal notice.

The National Assembly shall then consider and approve the gazette notice within 28 sitting days from the date it was tabled.

The inflation adjustment schedule by KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu is dated October 25 but was published on November 2. The law providing for the annual rise in excise duty was designed to protect government revenues from loss of spending or purchasing power.

It also assumed a relatively benign inflationary environment and steady economic growth.

But as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown, perpetual economic progress cannot be taken for granted. More than a million Kenyans lost their jobs and several sectors, including tourism, transport and real estate, continue to suffer from restrictions imposed by Kenyan and foreign governments to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Most workers are witnessing pay cuts or stagnation and are hard-pressed to pay more for goods like fuel, juice and bottled water that are the target of the taxman’s excise tax increment. Parliament should delay the proposed tax hike, reduce the proposed rate of increment or suspend it altogether for the next year. Consumers of essential goods, in particular, should be shielded from a further price escalation.

The government’s own move to issue fuel subsidies in recent months is a signal that household budgets have been stretched to the limit. The green shoots of economic growth seen in the second quarter should be allowed to blossom before Kenyans are asked to pay more taxes.