Editorials Cut down on wasteful foreign trip spending

The Executive appears to be flip-flopping on its spending priorities, undermining its own austerity plan amid a cash squeeze that has seen civil servants' salaries delayed.

Spending on foreign travel by President William Ruto and his Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, more than tripled in the first half of the financial year even as the government faced declining revenues and mounting debt repayments.

President William Ruto's administration has said in the past that it is keen on resetting Kenya's struggling economy.

However, this cannot be achieved with wastages and unnecessary expenditures like what we have seen since the new government took power.

The Treasury has had to increase the funding for the office by Sh5.18 billion to Sh13.83 billion compared with the original estimates, a growth of 59.89 percent.

Treasury data show that the Executive Office of the President spent Sh9.09 billion through January against an original full-year estimate of Sh8.64 billion.

Clearly, Dr Ruto and his Cabinet are failing to lead by example at a time ordinary Kenyans are grappling with economic hardships.