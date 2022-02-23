Cut funds wastage at KNBS

Editorials
Cut funds wastage at KNBSThursday February 24 2022
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) spending Sh163 million on unoccupied office space is yet another example of wastage by government agencies. These funds could have been better deployed elsewhere.
The agency has come under criticism recently from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) over the quality of economic data it has been producing, particularly in the agriculture sector.
This is crucial data that guides economic policy and intervention measures needed to improve productivity in the sector.
It is unlikely that questions of quality are linked to capacity issues at the data agency, which would naturally call for additional resources to hire more field officers and upgrade systems used to analyse the data they collect.
This is why it is baffling to see that the management was happy to pay millions for idle office space for nearly two years, while these funds could have been used to strengthen its operations.
It is therefore important that the agency tightens its financial management to prevent such cases of wastage in future.
Action should also be taken against officials who sanction such spending.