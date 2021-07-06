Editorials Cut water leakages, theft

A man fetches water from a tap at Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company (Nyewasco) plant at Gatei in Nyeri on February 16, 2015. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The revelation that Kenyan water supply companies lose nearly half of the water meant for sale speaks to leakages and theft that require urgent attention.

The Water Services Regulatory Board says 47 percent of the water put into the distribution system in the year ended June 2020, was not billed, up from 43 percent the preceding year — raising the cost of the commodity by Sh6 per unit.

The volume of water lost is more than twice the allowed limit of 20 percent and is equivalent to what Nairobi residents and companies use in six and -half months.

Some 21 counties lost more than 50 percent of the water put in the distribution system, contributing to the hike in cost per cubic metre to Sh93 from Sh87.

Counties should urgently replace aged distributing networks and step up the war against water theft. The inefficiencies in distribution are not only a cost to consumers but also a threat to the quality of water consumed by millions of people across the counties.

Instances such as spillages due to aged networks and illegal connections all speak to increased chances of consuming contaminated water.