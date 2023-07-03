Editorials Cutting vessel waiting time good for the port

It is encouraging to see the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) take steps in cutting waiting times for vessels docking at the port given the stiff competition from the region.

The KPA last week made its first night piloting of a petroleum tanker after meeting international security standards, as it races to cut waiting times for vessels docking at the port by 12 hours.

Cutting waiting time will help cut demurrage charges for the vessels and increase the attractiveness of the port. Reduced waiting time also promises to allow the port to handle more vessels, translating into more revenue.

The KPA should continue making more relevant investments that can address other efficiency concerns if in deed the port is to achieve its vision of becoming a world-class port of choice for tankers.

Policymakers should also be alert to issues such as road tolls, multiple border charges, heavy traffic and poor road conditions along the Northern Corridor since all these lie beyond the KPA but have a say on the port’s traffic.