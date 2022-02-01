Editorials Relook NSE charges plan to stimulate day trading

Like any new product, the first few months of deployment are largely a learning window where shortcomings can be identified and improvements made.

The introduction of day trading of shares at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) #ticker:NSE was meant to provide the bourse with a much-needed boost in equities turnover, aiding the recovery of a market that has remained subdued for the past seven years.

That being the case, the NSE would have expected to see more than the Sh784 million that was traded through the day trading window between its launch date in November 22 and January 20.

The same applies for day trading, which has seen market intermediaries point to the commission structure as a significant hindrance to its growth.

They are arguing that the commissions levied by the NSE, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) are eclipsing the expected gain from the daily volatility of share prices.

Due to the heavy concentration of traded activity in the top four companies at the NSE—Safaricom #ticker:SCOM , Equity Holdings #ticker:EQTY , EABL #ticker:EABL and KCB #ticker:KCB — there is usually limited price movement in most of the other stocks, meaning that they don’t attract day traders.

Ironically, it is these other stocks that day trading is meant to stimulate to produce higher traded volumes.

With this in mind, it is imperative that the regulator and the stock exchange relook the commission structure, with a view to reducing it as a measure to make the product more attractive.

Levying up to two percent on the final price might work well for normally traded shares, but on day trading where gains are marginal this defeats the purpose for investors.

The discount of five percent offered by the NSE on its slide of the commission is a good start. But this must be replicated by the other beneficiaries of the fee so that the overall can come down to a more palatable level for traders.