Editorials Deepen scrutiny of taxes

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Treasury did the right thing to reduce taxes on imported shoes after it emerged that the levies drove up the cost of footwear by a large margin.

Beginning July, importers have been paying the new duty rate of up to $1.5 (Sh164) per pair. This resulted in a major price increment, especially for low-value shoes.

The Treasury has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to revert to the previous tax rate of 25 percent per consignment that saw importers pay about Sh2 million per 40-foot container.

The new tax was meant to protect the local leather industry but the rate appears to have been too high, hurting broad categories of footwear that are not manufactured by Kenyan firms.

This is not the first time that taxes have been reversed shortly after being implemented after having a disproportionately negative effect including by causing shortages or making goods prohibitively expensive.

It calls for a deeper look at tax proposals and their impact on businesses and consumers. Importantly, there is need to accommodate nuances in the market and this is where the now-repealed specific tax on shoes failed.

There is a wide variation in the cost of imported footwear and applying a flat rate is bound to hurt importers of low-value shoes.