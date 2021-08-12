Editorials Delay or suspend new taxes

Parliament should delay the proposed tax hike or suspend it altogether for the next year. Consumers of essential goods, in particular, should be shielded from a further price escalation.

This is the first time lawmakers will have a say on the inflation adjustment that was previously automatic. The law providing for the annual rise in excise duty was designed to protect government revenues from loss of spending or purchasing power. It also assumed a relatively benign inflationary environment and steady economic growth.

But as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown, economic progress can be held back by uncertainties. More than a million Kenyans lost their jobs and several sectors including tourism, transport and real estate continue to suffer from restrictions imposed by Kenyan and foreign governments to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Most workers are witnessing pay cuts or stagnation and are hard pressed to pay more for goods like fuel, juice and bottled water that are the target of the taxman’s excise tax increment.

Parliament should delay the proposed tax hike or suspend it altogether for the next one year. Consumers of essential goods, in particular, should be shielded from a further price escalation.