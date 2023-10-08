Editorials Deliver a water-tight national tax policy

For the umpteenth time, Kenyan tax experts have warned that a big proportion of potential taxpayers are enjoying the benefits of taxes without paying their fair share.

While contributing to the proposed national tax policy, representatives of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Institute of Economic Affairs and Deloitte East Africa have suggested to lawmakers that people be registered for tax payment at birth to ensure no one escapes the taxman’s tracking.

They also want personal identification numbers for students, businesses and employees to easily identify dormant PINs. These are timely contributions, but they only address the issue of tax fidelity.

We urge individuals, institutions and authorities that will get a chance to comment on the draft tax policy to give the country a water-tight document, taking into account its implementation and administration. We believe that paying one’s share of taxes is the truest definition of patriotism.