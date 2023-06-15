Editorials Deliver on the Budget promises to win trust

Chairperson Committee on Finance and National Planning Kuria Kimani addressing the Media at Parliament Buildings Nairobi on June 14, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The furore over the Finance Bill 2023 and the higher taxes it seeks to impose on Kenyans should serve as a warning that citizens are demanding value for the trillions they pay each year in taxes to the government.

In addition to the taxes, Kenyans are also paying higher statutory contributions towards the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and will soon do the same towards the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Demanding more taxes against the backdrop of the current high prices of essential commodities was always going to be an unpopular move by the government, and one that will invite sharper scrutiny on the way it spends public funds.

For a long time, the government has been promising spending cuts and then breaking the promises, leaving a wider budget hole with each passing year.

Given the recent difficulties the Treasury has experienced in accessing new debt from both the domestic and external markets, and the resultant rise in the cost of borrowing, these long-held promises of fiscal discipline must now be honoured.

This starts with cutting wastage in government recurrent expenditure, sealing sleaze loopholes and prioritising development projects that will deliver sustainable jobs for unemployed Kenyans, who can then contribute to the national kitty through taxes.

It also means delivering basic services to Kenyans in return for the taxes they are paying.

Hospitals, for instance, shouldn't be going without drugs and NHIF reimbursements for patients.

Once Kenyans get to see value for money for the taxes they pay and that this money is safe from wanton wastage, they will gladly contribute their fair share without the sort of noise being seen currently.