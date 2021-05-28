Editorials Discuss Emirates flights

More by this Author Summary The tension that is mounting between Kenya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) over Emirates airline is poised to threaten ties between the two countries.

The row stemming from a letter requesting additional flights into Nairobi rubbed Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia the wrong way.

Mr Macharia alludes to “very offending” letters aimed at arm-twisting Kenya into allowing more flight frequencies by the Emirati carrier.

However, the two countries should have a sit-down and agree on a way forward. Bilateral ties are not built on conflict. This is evident from the retaliatory travel restrictions imposed on Kenyans after four members of Dubai’s royal family were detained for lacking proper entry papers in Mombasa.

There are hundreds of Kenyans working in the UAE, and as unemployment rises, we need the Gulf nation to ease youth joblessness. There are also many UAE investors eyeing Kenya.

In the past few years, the two countries have struck deals that will spur bilateral trade between them, which remains below its potential.

For instance, Kenyan entrepreneurs are looking to leverage on UAE as a logistical hub to access markets in the Middle East and Asia.

These investment plans may be thwarted if the row continues. We should not go lower than this in this disagreement.