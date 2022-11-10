Editorials Don’t dig a debt hole in next budget cycle

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u. PHOTO | DIANA NGIILA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya’s failure to make debt repayments worth Sh90 billion in the last fiscal year on account of difficulties accessing new loans is the clearest reminder yet of the precarious debt position.

For years, the country has been getting on by rolling over debt, on the presumption that there will always be a Peter to lend us to pay Paul.

The recent shocks brought by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have, however, upended the global financial system, leaving smaller economies struggling to raise funds when pitted against the higher rates on offer in the US and EU.

With this new reality therefore, and a preview of the problems the country might encounter down the road with the huge repayments coming due for maturing Eurobonds and the standard gauge railway (SGR) loans, the Treasury must urgently address the country’s expenditure-revenue mismatch.

The Sh300 billion budget cut proposed by President William Ruto in September ought to be implemented as a start, and the next budget cycle should reflect austerity measures that will allow the country to stop digging the debt hole.