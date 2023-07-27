Editorials Don’t get Nairobi on illicit finance blacklist

Kenya has over the years worked hard to position Nairobi as a regional financial hub, and in turn, reaped the benefit of a steady flow of investment dollars and hosting multinational offices.

An often overlooked factor in a country attracting such investments and inflows is the ability to fight illicit finance, which is why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is taking a keen interest in the government’s plans to relax checks on large cash deals.

Given the country’s importance to the regional economy, the IMF has kept a keen eye on measures against money laundering and terrorism financing in its ongoing funding programme with Kenya.

The onus is now on the government to satisfy the IMF and the public at large that the relaxation of the limit will not erode the gains made over the years to address the money laundering problem that has seen a number of regional countries placed on the grey list of risky states for illicit cash movement.

To do so, it must make sure that the amendments to the anti-money laundering and combating of terrorism financing laws sufficiently close any gaps that may arise out of the relaxation of the cash reporting threshold.