Editorials Don’t kill innovation in push for Airbnb levies

An apartment in Nyali, Mombasa. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The rising popularity of Airbnbs in the hospitality industry continues to catch the eye of Tourism Fund, which now wants all of them to pay the two percent levy.

County governments are also eyeing a share of the income. In Kenya, there are an estimated 40,000 listings on the platform but the Tourism Fund says it has only 400 on its radar across the country.

Previously, Airbnb players operated with limited tax obligations. However, since January 2021, the Kenya Revenue Authority enforced a digital service tax, requiring certain online businesses, including some Airbnb hosts registered as limited liability companies, to pay 16 percent VAT for services within the country.

Whereas we have no issue with the nascent segment contributing its share of revenue to State coffers, authorities should not punish innovation by burdening the industry with one levy after another.

Although it is understandable that hotels are being given a run for their money through private accommodation, the small outfits should be given ample time and a predictable operation regime to ensure their stability.