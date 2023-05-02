Editorials Don’t let elderly cash tranfer plan collapse

The government should make the cash transfer to the elderly, orphans, and the disabled a priority if it is serious about reducing poverty among vulnerable groups.

That the programme is facing a shortfall of Sh10 billion and people have not been paid for four months shows how ill-prepared the government is in running the Inua Jamii scheme.

The fund, which was launched in 2015 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, sees beneficiaries take home Sh2,000 stipend monthly as a cushion against hunger and poverty vulnerabilities.

Eight years is a long period to ensure a seamless flow of funds.

Unconditional cash transfer is one of the ways of improving the livelihoods of the old, disabled, and orphans, especially in this bad economy.

But this can only happen if this programme is better funded to prevent it from collapsing. The red flag signalling financial strain is already showing, let the government act quickly.