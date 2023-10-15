Editorials Don’t pay lip service to social housing

Of all the government programmes set for implementation during the second year of the William Ruto administration, affordable housing will perhaps come under the most intense public scrutiny.

Its funding plan remains steeped in controversy. A High Court bench is yet to give a verdict in a case challenging the enforcement of the Finance Act 2023 that introduced a 1.5 percent tax on a worker’s gross monthly salary to be matched by the employer.

The bigger question is whether the government will deliver on its ambitious promise to build 250,000 low-cost homes annually and eradicate some urban slums in 10 years.

Only time will tell whether this will be achieved. But one could get a sense of how this may go down by looking at the patterns of resource allocation to bodies like the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and their construction targets.

The NHC, which is the lead implementer of public housing programmes, says that based on the funds allocated to it this financial year, it will construct between 20,000 and 30,000 houses.

The units will comprise 50 percent affordable houses, 30 percent market-driven homes and 20 percent social housing. The government is counting on other initiatives such as the competitively priced loans backed the Kenya Refinancing Mortgage Company and the lottery-type Boma Yangu scheme to bump up the numbers.

But having the lead implementer of public housing programmes paying lip service to social housing won’t inspire public confidence in the government’s ability to provide 250,000 homes for low-income earners annually, let alone do away with urban slums.