Editorials Drop in State pensions payout cause for alarm

Treasury’s payments to retired civil servants have dropped by more than a third or Sh36.9 billion in the nine months to March. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

The drop in Treasury’s payments to retired civil servants by more than a third or Sh36.9 billion in the nine months to March on delayed disbursements is worrying.

The Treasury’s Pensions Department paid Sh54.48 billion to retired civil servants in the period compared to Sh95.4 billion a year earlier, in an economy where an average of 21,000 State employees retire annually.

This is the first drop in pension payments since Kenya started making monthly public spending in 2013 and the smallest payout since 2019, pointing to delays in paying monthly pensions and lump sum or gratuities to retired civil servants.

Pension payments should not be caught in the cash crunch that saw the State delay March salaries on an unprecedented liquidity strain.

The government has been advancing the agenda of retirees by pushing for increased contributions towards pensions and should, therefore, lead by example in processing such payments on time.

The Treasury should speed up the planned automation of processing of pension claims to enable payments within a month and eliminate backlogs.

The current manual system of handling claims is leading to financial and mental suffering for retirees.