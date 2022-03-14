Editorials Drop road tolling plan amid rising cost of living

More by this Author Summary The National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation has approved the Public Finance Management (National Road Toll Fund) Regulations 2021 and asked all MPs to pass the proposed law.

If the toll fees come into force in the new financial year starting July 1, it will be double taxation.

Consumers are already paying the Road Maintenance Levy, which is a more efficient way of collecting money than picking cash from toll stations.

That MPs are supporting the return of toll fees on roads and bridges means they care little about overburdened citizens. Any increase in taxation, especially right now when consumer prices are continuously rising, is unfair.

And in an economy where both the rich and poor are decrying the high cost of living, the toll charges may reduce the number of rides.

The road tolls and a fee on kilometres travelled will burden mostly the working class people, who are having trouble with the increase in the cost of cooking oil, liquefied petroleum gas, fuel, and wheat products, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

If Kenyans reduce the use of these roads, especially the private car owners, the toll fees will make little sense to the government in the long term.

What Kenyans are expecting right now are measures that would eventually reduce food prices. Policymakers should at this time be thinking of agricultural projects like growing sunflowers and soybeans on a large scale to enable local productin of cooking oil in large quantities to cushion consumers from the ripple effects of Russia-Ukraine war.

Kenya has large tracts of unused land and it should start looking for sustainable ways to cut reliance on the import of vegetable oils such as sunflower oils, soybean, corn oil, and the commonly used crude palm oil.

Granted, the country needs to rebuild its roads and bridges that get its citizens across towns.

But that should not at the expense of basic necessities. Tolling will be an unfair way of raising revenue.