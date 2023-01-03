Editorials Drop State officers sleeping on the job

Government officials tasked with enforcing compliance in the exploitation of natural resources should answer for the negligence exposed in an Auditor-General report.

The Petroleum ministry has failed to recover Sh2.3 billion in fines, penalties and levies due from oil exploration companies in outstanding training levies and service fees, according to the report.

The bulk of the money, Sh1.96 billion, has remained unpaid by oil exploration companies since 2011.

The Exploration and Production Act provides for the establishment of the Petroleum Training Levy Fund for training Kenyans on petroleum operations.

The law requires oil, gas and mining exploration companies to pay Petroleum Training Levy to help train Kenyans in a bid to plug a massive skills shortage in the extractive sector.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says Sh1.9 billion is due from eight oil companies that operated 15 oil blocks as of June 30, 2021.

Two of the eight contractors with an outstanding amount of Sh99.84 million ($925,751.10) have since relinquished the blocks they had been operating to the government while the remaining six are still active.

Beyond hampering the acquisition of skills in the extractive sector, these revelations point to a larger problem in the management of the country’s natural resources.

Failure to pay these fees begs the question of what else have these companies defaulted on.

It is time to weed out imposters in the sector. Government officials must also be held accountable for the litany of issues raised in the report.

It also signals that there are many companies holding exploration licences speculatively without the intention or financial capability to search for resources.