Editorials Ease tax compliance burden on employers

Times Tower in Nairobi, the Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Backdating the taxes to July 1, 2023 after the courts allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to start collections in line with the Finance Act presents a dilemma and a burden for tax agents and employers.

For agents, it is complying with the set regime, for example remitting the withholding taxes on time or pay a penalty. For employers, it is a double deduction, leaving them with a painful headache.

While taxes ought to be paid according to the law and rules, it is undoubtable that the court battles over the Finance Act and presented a special case that should not expose taxpayers and employers to double jeopardy.

Businesses and employers need more headroom to accommodate the hiccups occasioned by the court case that froze the implementation of the new taxes.

As the Kenya Bankers Association has suggested, there is a need for the middle ground such that the penalties are not effected as is and the employers are not left to carry the burden of double taxation.

All the parties ought to agree on how to achieve compliance without having to incur high costs.